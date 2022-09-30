Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 20.35% year-to-date. Weyerhaeuser Co, meanwhile, is down 25.53% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 18.70% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 23.17% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.03% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 44.92% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and CE make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.3%

