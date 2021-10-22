Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within the sector, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 6.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 39.08% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is up 93.24% year-to-date, and American Express Co. is up 57.20% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and AXP make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 56.59% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 93.93% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 35.44% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and CTRA make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.4%

