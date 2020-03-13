Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, higher by 5.0%. Within that group, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.7% and 13.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 6.6% on the day, and down 29.45% year-to-date. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 31.68% year-to-date, and Etrade Financial Corporation, is down 22.55% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and ETFC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 3.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.6% and 9.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 50.02% on a year-to-date basis. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.94% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 53.63% year-to-date. Combined, HP and BKR make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +5.0% Energy +3.7% Industrial +3.3% Consumer Products +3.1% Technology & Communications +2.9% Services +2.3% Materials +2.1% Healthcare +1.6% Utilities 0.0%

