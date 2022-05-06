Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 48.38% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 49.05% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 61.83% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and APA make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 0.78% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.48% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 24.64% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SRE make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities 0.0% Consumer Products -1.6% Financial -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.6% Healthcare -1.8% Industrial -1.8% Materials -1.9% Services -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.