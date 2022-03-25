Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 42.68% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.79% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 20.93% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and KMI make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 2.12% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 0.45% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and EIX make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Utilities +1.5% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.