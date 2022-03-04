Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 33.96% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 89.89% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 36.79% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and CTRA make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 4.90% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 15.45% year-to-date. Combined, ES and AWK make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Utilities +1.5% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -1.2% Industrial -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.7% Financial -1.9% Consumer Products -2.1% Services -2.2%

