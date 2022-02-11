Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 26.11% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 20.32% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 46.50% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and OXY make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 6.43% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 3.00% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 0.79% year-to-date. Combined, SO and PNW make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -0.9% Healthcare -1.2% Financial -1.3% Services -1.7% Industrial -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.6%

