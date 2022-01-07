Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 10.74% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.58% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 12.34% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and COP make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 1.30% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.09% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 1.15% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and PEG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Utilities +1.0% Financial +0.7% Services +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.1%

