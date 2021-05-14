Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.0%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.2% on the day, and up 42.70% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 78.41% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 46.01% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 18.0% and 12.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.3% in midday trading, and up 4.93% on a year-to-date basis. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is up 31.21% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology plc is up 59.20% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and STX make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.0% Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +1.8% Industrial +1.8% Financial +1.4% Materials +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.8%

