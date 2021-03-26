Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

BNK Invest
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 32.96% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.76% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 62.70% year-to-date. Combined, HES and MRO make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.39% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 45.45% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 4.92% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and ANET make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Healthcare +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Financial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities -0.2%
Services -2.1%

