Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 31.72% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 63.06% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 62.11% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.21% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.59% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 22.99% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.4%

