Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 1.1%. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 25.48% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 37.76% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc, is down 23.66% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and CXO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 2.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 6.11% on a year-to-date basis. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 15.86% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and XLNX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.1% Technology & Communications -2.1% Services -2.4% Materials -2.4% Consumer Products -2.8% Industrial -2.8% Healthcare -3.5% Financial -3.8% Utilities -4.7%

