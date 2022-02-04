Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 24.66% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.64% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 30.91% year-to-date. Combined, HES and MRO make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 8.05% on a year-to-date basis. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.32% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc, is down 14.31% year-to-date. NLOK makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Consumer Products
|-1.6%
