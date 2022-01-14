Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 15.48% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 13.53% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 16.81% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.28% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.28% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 1.32% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and KLAC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Utilities -0.8%
Healthcare -1.1%
Materials -1.2%
Services -1.3%
Financial -1.3%
Industrial -1.3%

