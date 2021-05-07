Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 2.1%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 42.90% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 67.61% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 17.46% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and News Corp (Symbol: NWS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.9% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 10.31% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.04% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 43.11% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and NWS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Services +1.6% Materials +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

