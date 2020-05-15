Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 38.14% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.72% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 32.17% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and HES make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 11.48% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 57.95% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 55.27% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and GPS make up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.7%
Services +1.5%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.6%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Financial -0.6%
Utilities -2.2%

