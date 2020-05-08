Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 4.3%. Within the sector, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.5% and 11.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 35.13% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.76% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc, is down 59.78% year-to-date. Combined, HP and NBL make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 3.0%. Among large Services stocks, News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) and News Corp (Symbol: NWS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.4% and 13.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 9.84% on a year-to-date basis. News Corp , meanwhile, is down 21.92% year-to-date, and News Corp , is down 21.68% year-to-date. Combined, NWSA and NWS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.3% Services +3.0% Materials +3.0% Consumer Products +2.9% Financial +2.3% Utilities +2.0% Industrial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.5% Healthcare +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.