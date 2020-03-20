Markets
MPC

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.6%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.0% and 10.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 56.68% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 67.95% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 68.80% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and FTI make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 25.6% and 20.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 27.84% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 70.48% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 75.41% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.6%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.5%
Utilities -1.9%
Materials -1.9%
Healthcare -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC FTI XLE MGM CCL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular