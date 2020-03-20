Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.6%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.0% and 10.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 56.68% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 67.95% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 68.80% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and FTI make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 25.6% and 20.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 27.84% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 70.48% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 75.41% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.6% Services -0.2% Financial -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.5% Utilities -1.9% Materials -1.9% Healthcare -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.