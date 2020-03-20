Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.6%. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.0% and 10.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 56.68% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 67.95% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 68.80% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and FTI make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 25.6% and 20.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 27.84% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 70.48% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 75.41% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.6%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.5%
|Utilities
|-1.9%
|Materials
|-1.9%
|Healthcare
|-2.3%
