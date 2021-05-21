Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 39.92% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 64.23% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 46.36% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and OXY make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 20.68% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 25.67% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 55.28% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and MOS make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0%

