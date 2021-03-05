Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.0%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.6% and 7.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 38.39% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 62.18% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 80.99% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 3.36% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 33.36% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 16.33% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and WRK make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Materials +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Industrial +0.4%

