Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 6.2%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.1% and 11.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.8% on the day, and down 30.03% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.79% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 53.82% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 18.11% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is up 6.03% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 90.79% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +6.2%
Materials +2.3%
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Industrial +1.4%
Financial +1.1%
Healthcare +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Utilities -1.0%

