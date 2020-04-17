Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 8.0%. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.9% and 12.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 7.4% on the day, and down 44.18% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.51% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 45.11% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and VLO make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 4.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 18.48% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 36.09% year-to-date, and Arconic Corp, is down 69.99% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +8.0% Materials +4.6% Financial +4.1% Industrial +4.0% Services +2.9% Consumer Products +2.5% Healthcare +2.5% Utilities +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.2%

