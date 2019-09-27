Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.75% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 8.69% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 21.39% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and XEC make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.85% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.40% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp., is down 1.24% year-to-date. NUE makes up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.0% Materials -0.2% Services -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.5%

