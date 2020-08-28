Markets
MPC

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 37.71% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.98% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 59.20% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and OKE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 69.96% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 39.93% year-to-date. ALK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Industrial +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC OKE XLE NCLH ALK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular