Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 37.71% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.98% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 59.20% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and OKE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 69.96% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 39.93% year-to-date. ALK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Industrial +0.8% Services +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.2%

