Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.7%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.0% on the day, and up 43.58% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 41.51% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 60.89% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 46.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 9.19% on a year-to-date basis. W.W. Grainger Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.11% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc, is down 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, GWW and URI make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.1% Utilities +1.0% Materials +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4%

