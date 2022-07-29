Markets
CVX

Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.7%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.0% on the day, and up 43.58% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 41.51% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 60.89% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 46.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 9.19% on a year-to-date basis. W.W. Grainger Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.11% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc, is down 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, GWW and URI make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.7%
Industrial +1.4%
Financial +1.1%
Utilities +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX XOM XLE GWW URI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular