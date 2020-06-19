Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 31.11% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 30.50% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 48.02% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and OXY make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 0.59% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.06% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 15.19% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and INCY make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.7%
Healthcare +1.1%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Services +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial -0.2%

