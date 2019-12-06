Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.6%. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 7.18% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.92% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 9.15% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HP make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 17.53% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.56% year-to-date, and 3M Co, is down 7.36% year-to-date. ALXN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Healthcare +1.1% Financial +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities -0.0%

