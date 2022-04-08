Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.0%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.6% and 6.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 44.37% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 112.63% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 52.95% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and CTRA make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 2.03% on a year-to-date basis. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.93% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation is up 4.59% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and CVS make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.0%
Healthcare +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Utilities +0.6%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.7%

