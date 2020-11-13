Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 4.6%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.6% on the day, and down 40.89% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.17% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 44.29% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 2.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.5% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 10.80% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.51% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 47.42% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.6% Financial +2.3% Services +2.2% Industrial +2.1% Materials +2.0% Consumer Products +1.9% Healthcare +1.5% Utilities +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.