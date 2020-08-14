Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 34.60% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.92% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 56.96% year-to-date. Combined, COG and OKE make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 17.00% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 51.86% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp, is down 31.40% year-to-date. COF makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Financial +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Materials +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%

