Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 9.7%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 30.8% and 24.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 7.4% on the day, and down 24.39% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 48.73% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 35.66% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 4.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 17.2% and 10.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 4.4% in midday trading, and down 13.65% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 38.24% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 17.18% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +9.7% Financial +4.9% Industrial +4.5% Consumer Products +4.0% Services +3.5% Materials +3.4% Technology & Communications +2.7% Utilities +2.6% Healthcare +2.6%

