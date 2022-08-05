Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 2.8%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.7% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 35.31% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 26.71% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 22.00% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and APA make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 12.98% on a year-to-date basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is down 24.94% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp, is down 19.10% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and FITB make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Services -1.0%
Utilities -1.1%

