Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 1.5%. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 50.11% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 79.21% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 51.05% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 20.21% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.91% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 62.36% year-to-date. Combined, UA and UAA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.5% Consumer Products -1.6% Materials -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.5% Healthcare -2.9% Financial -3.0% Services -3.3% Industrial -4.0% Utilities -4.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.