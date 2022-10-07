Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 53.14% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 36.20% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 65.37% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and CTRA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 8.84% on a year-to-date basis. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.62% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, MKC and CAG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Consumer Products -1.6% Utilities -2.1% Healthcare -2.2% Financial -2.2% Industrial -2.4% Services -2.5% Materials -2.5% Technology & Communications -3.6%

