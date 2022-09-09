In trading on Friday, electronic equipment & products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.9%. Leading the group were shares of Ii-vi Incorporated, up about 539.2% and shares of Fuelcell Energy up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 8.3% and Weber, trading higher by about 4.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Electronic Equipment & Products, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.