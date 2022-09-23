In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of American Public Education, up about 13.6% and shares of Lincoln Educational Services up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by KB Home, trading lower by about 0.1% and Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 0.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

