Markets
APEI

Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of American Public Education, up about 13.6% and shares of Lincoln Educational Services up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by KB Home, trading lower by about 0.1% and Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 0.2% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APEILINCKBHLSEA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular