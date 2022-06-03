Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, up about 116.3% and shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Nurix Therapeutics, trading up by about 14.4% and Curis, trading up by about 13.2% on Friday.

