Friday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Spruce Biosciences, up about 102.8% and shares of Galecto up about 22.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Inozyme Pharma, trading up by about 19.9% and Dermtech, trading higher by about 16.5% on Friday.

