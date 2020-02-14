Friday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Real Estate Stocks

In trading on Friday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation, up about 10.6% and shares of Freshpet) up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Colliers International Group, trading up by about 4.6% and Redfin, trading up by about 4.1% on Friday.

