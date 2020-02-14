Markets
TUES

Friday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Real Estate Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation, up about 10.6% and shares of Freshpet) up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Colliers International Group, trading up by about 4.6% and Redfin, trading up by about 4.1% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Real Estate Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Real Estate Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUES FRPT CIGI RDFN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular