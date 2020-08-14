Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Party City (PRTY), up about 16.3% and shares of Dillards (DDS) up about 14.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Gamestop (GME), trading higher by about 3.3% and Best Buy (BBY), trading higher by about 1.3% on Friday.

