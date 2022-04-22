Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Defense, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Lockheed Martin, up about 1.4% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by SJW Group, trading up by about 1.2% and California Water Service Group, trading higher by about 1% on Friday.

