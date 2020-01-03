Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), up about 9.4% and shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Pacific Drilling (PACD), trading higher by about 18.9% and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), trading up by about 8.2% on Friday.

