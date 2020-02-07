Friday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, credit services & lending shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ocwen Financial, up about 33.2% and shares of Pennymac Financial Services up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 2.2% and Toll Brothers, trading higher by about 1.5% on Friday.

