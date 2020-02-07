Markets
OCN

Friday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, credit services & lending shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ocwen Financial, up about 33.2% and shares of Pennymac Financial Services up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 2.2% and Toll Brothers, trading higher by about 1.5% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OCN PFSI HOV TOL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

4 hours ago
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular