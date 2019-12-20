Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 28.30% year-to-date. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.49% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is up 37.14% year-to-date. NWL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.51% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 33.98% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 34.42% year-to-date. Combined, ES and EIX make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.4% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2%

