Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 11.53% year-to-date. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 141.58% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 49.70% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 12.85% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.39% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 17.63% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and LNT make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.5% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.2%

