Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 28.50% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 64.26% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc is up 24.81% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and MKC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.80% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is up 41.85% year-to-date, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is up 34.04% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and LH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.3%

