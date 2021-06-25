Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 14.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.92% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is up 8.86% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 0.97% year-to-date. Combined, NKE and VFC make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 26.19% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is up 32.04% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co is up 54.51% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and WFC make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.7% Utilities +0.7% Materials +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Energy +0.2%

