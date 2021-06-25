Markets
NKE

Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 14.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.92% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is up 8.86% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 0.97% year-to-date. Combined, NKE and VFC make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 26.19% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is up 32.04% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co is up 54.51% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and WFC make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +1.1%
Financial +1.0%
Services +0.7%
Utilities +0.7%
Materials +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Energy +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE VFC IYK LNC WFC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular