Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Friday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Aspen Aerogels, up about 15.4% and shares of Boise Cascade up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Ranpak Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Pactiv Evergreen, trading higher by about 2.5% on Friday.

