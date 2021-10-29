Markets
ASPN

Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Packaging & Containers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Aspen Aerogels, up about 15.4% and shares of Boise Cascade up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Ranpak Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Pactiv Evergreen, trading higher by about 2.5% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASPN BCC PACK PTVE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular