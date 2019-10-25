Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Airlines

In trading on Friday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Gibraltar Industries (ROCK), up about 15.1% and shares of Mohawk Industries (MHK) up about 12.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), trading up by about 8.5% and Forward Air Corp (FWRD), trading up by about 7.1% on Friday.

