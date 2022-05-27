Markets
DELL

Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Electronic Equipment & Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Dell Technologies, up about 10.8% and shares of Quantum up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Bitnile Holdings, trading higher by about 14.2% and Integrated Media Technology, trading up by about 11.6% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Electronic Equipment & Products
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Electronic Equipment & Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL QMCO NILE IMTE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular