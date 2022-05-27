In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Dell Technologies, up about 10.8% and shares of Quantum up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Bitnile Holdings, trading higher by about 14.2% and Integrated Media Technology, trading up by about 11.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Electronic Equipment & Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.